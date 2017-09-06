'Boomer and Carton' co-host Craig Carton arrested

- Craig Carton, the co-host of the popular sports radio talk show "Boomer and Carton" was arrested by the FBI on federal charges early Wednesday morning.

Fox 5 reported that Carton was arrested at his home in the Tribeca section of Manhattan shortly after 4 a.m. on multiple white collar charges.

Carton and codefendant Michael Wright are accused to setting up a plan to re-sell blocks of low-cost concert tickets. Sources tell Fox 5 that they claimed to have contracts to purchase the tickets with two different companies but had no such sources.

They are alleged to have made false claims about having access to the tickets to an investor and a hedge fund. Citing sources, Fox 5 reported that the pair received around $2 million from the investors.

District attorneys with the Southern District of New York were planning to reveal more information later in the day.

In Carton's absence, former Jets quarterback Boomer Esiason co-hosted the show Wednesday morning with Jerry Recco, the show's update anchor.

Carton and Esiason have hosted the WFAN morning show together since 2007. The show is simulcast nationally on the CBS Sports Network. Prior to being at WFAN, Carton was an afternoon host on New Jersey 101.5 FM.