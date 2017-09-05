Young immigrants outraged by DACA suspension

- So-called Dreamers, and their families filled a room inside Make the Road NY to listen to U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions make the announcement about the rollback of the DACA program. They were devastated to hear the news but still ready to put up a fight.

After months of rumors and uncertainty, Sessions announced the end to DACA -- Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals.

In 2012, President Barack Obama unveiled DACA, allowing those who arrived in the United States illegally as minors obtain a renewable two-year work permit that protects them from facing deportation.

Antonio Alarcon said he is more frustrated than anger. He said President Trump should have sent someone to actually face DACA recipients and Dreamers.

Ricardo Aca called the day "devastating" because now he doesn't know what will happen to him and others in the same position.

Aca said he crossed the border at age 14 for a better life. Four years ago, he became a DACA recipient. He said that allowed him to emerge from the shadows. He has one year left before he finishes his bachelor's degree in public affairs. Now he is in limbo and called the end of DACA the biggest attack on immigrant youth.

"We're definitely very sacred for what's going to happen," Aca said. "But we just want to send a message to Donald Trump that we're here to stay and we're not going to go anywhere. We will fight."

The federal government will now stop processing new DACA applications. Those with a work permit or in the middle of applying for one will have to wait and see what happens in six months, the time frame Congress has to come up with legislation.

So the fate of 800,000 Dreamers in the hands of Congress.

Alarcon said he hopes Congress passes legislation that gives him and others a path to citizenship.