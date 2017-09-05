Kidnapping victim safe after being spotted at Goodyear Starbucks, suspect sought

A missing California woman who was spotted at a Goodyear Starbucks over the weekend is now safe and the suspect remains at large.

According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, 55-year-old Virginia Paris is safe after she contacted her family on Sept. 4 and was dropped off by the suspect, Joseph Hetzel, at casino in Henderson, Nevada.

Authorities say Paris was kidnapped by Hetzel, who is her ex-boyfriend, in Solvang, California and the pair were spotted at a Starbucks in Goodyear early Sunday morning.

Officials say while at the Starbucks, Paris ordered her coffee drink and gave the name Virginia. She then went to the bathroom and when she came out, she told a female customer that she needed help.

Hetzel saw the interaction, grabbed Paris and dragged her out of the Starbucks, according to officials. Hetzel then kicked Paris into a vehicle and drove off.

Police say Paris threw her car registration out, which was recovered by police.

If you see Hetzel, do not approach him but dial 911 immediately.