President Trump ending DACA program, White House announces

- President Donald Trump is ending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced on Tuesday.

The White House said it will wind down program that protects young immigrants from deportation.

The program, better known as DACA, was formed by executive order by President Barack Obama and has provided nearly 800,000 young immigrants a reprieve from deportation and the ability to work legally in the U.S.

