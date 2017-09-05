North Korea reportedly moves ICBM to coast

- North Korea has been spotted moving a possible intercontinental ballistic missile towards its west coast, Reuters reported, citing The Asia Business Daily. The report said that the rocket was being moved at night to avoid detection.

South Korea’s Defense Ministry said a day earlier that Pyongyang appeared to be planning a future launch.

An official with South Korea's Defense Ministry, told lawmakers that Seoul was seeing preparations in the North for an ICBM test but didn't provide details about how officials had reached that assessment.

Analysts and South Korean policymakers believe North Korea may test another weapon on or around Sept. 9, when it celebrates its founding day.

North Korea’s fifth nuclear test fell on that date last year, reflecting its tendency to conduct weapons tests on significant dates.

North Korea says it needs to develop its weapons to defend itself against what it sees as U.S. aggression.

On Monday, U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley warned that North Korea as "begging for war" and requested tough new sanctions against North Korea.