New Yorkers step up to help Harvey causes

- From a group of girls with a lemonade stand to animal lovers trying to find homes for shelter dogs affected by the storm, New Yorkers are helping to make a difference in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

On a sidewalk in the Bronx at 251 Street and Broadway, every cup of lemonade made a difference. Five special girls -- ages 6 through 9 -- set up a lemonade stand, complete with baked goods, determined to do their part to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey. The plan to donate the money they raise to Red Cross and to an animal shelter.

On a larger scale, similar Hurricane Harvey fundraisers in the form of drink and food specials are happening across the city. Tex-Mex restaurant Avenida Cantina is hosting a benefit from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, September 9, with proceeds directly benefitting the areas hit hardest by the hurricane. Bartender Michael Forsyth said some smaller communities aren't getting as much attention as Houston.

And while most look to help by giving, the ASPCA did its part by taking 41 shelter dogs from Houston to find them homes in the Northeast. 21 pups arrived Monday evening at the ASPCA Adoption Center and 20 others were taken to the Connecticut Humane Society.

And for those who may be concerned, the dogs that now call New York home were already in shelters in Texas. They were evacuated from Corpus Christi before Hurricane Harvey hit the area to make room for displaced pets, who should hopefully soon be reunited with their owners as relief efforts continue.