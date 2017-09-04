Sights, sounds of West Indian American Day Carnival

- This Labor Day marks the 50th West Indian American Day Carnival. Caribbean Americans in Brooklyn went all out. Eastern Parkway was flooded with colors and culture Monday, attracting more than a million people.

"A lot of times in the year there isn’t time to show who you are and represent your culture and where you come from and that’s what makes America great, having a mixing pot of all these beautiful places," said one parade attendee.

The parade started in Crown Heights immediately after J'ouvert at 10 a.m. Thousands in Caribbean costumes danced down the two-mile stretch to Prospect Park.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Mayor Bill de Blasio, and Reverend Al Sharpton also stopped by to thank West Indian Americans for their contributions to our country.

"I have a special thank you I want to give to Barbados and St. Lucia for sending me the love of my life, our first lady, Chirlaine McCray," de Blasio said.

The parade ended Monday evening.