Car drives into crowd on Brooklyn sidewalk

- A car plowed into a crowd celebrating Labor Day, injuring four people in Brooklyn.

Surveillance video shows a car jumping onto the sidewalk and into several people right before 5 a.m. Monday on Halsey Street in Bushwick.

Alex Hemsley said he was at a party on the block. She said he jumped on the hood of the car and fell off, cutting his hand. He said he got out of the hospital Monday afternoon. Hemsley said he believes the driver purposely tried to kill people.

A father of a toddler and newborn was also injured. He showed Fox 5 his broken left ankle and bruised right foot.

Witnesses said once the guy drove down the sidewalk and crushed an iron fence, the car lost a tire and kept on going.

Evelyn Rivera said the destroyed fence is hers. She said she heard a boom so loud it sounded like an explosion. She and her next door neighbor Bertlin Thompson said they are shaken.

Police caught up to the driver, Naquan Ricks, 23, of East New York, and arrested him. They charged him with DWI, seven counts of reckless endangerment, driving on a sidewalk, and other offenses.