Manager of 'Nazi lobby' condo accused of harassing resident

- The property manager who installed Nazi and Confederate imagery in the lobby of a condo in Queens is facing criminal charges in an unrelated situation, according to authorities.

Police arrested Neal Milano, 70, on Sunday. He is accused of stalking and harassing a 43-year-old woman who lived in his complex. Milano yelled threats and obscenities at her about 20 times and grabbed her arm and neck at least twice between September 2016 and July 2017, the NYPD said.

Milano manages a property in Sunnyside that has gotten attention in recent weeks because of murals in the lobby depicting weapons, swastikas, Mussolini, Hitler, Nazi commanders Rudolf Hess and Josef Mengele, and Confederate generals.

Last week, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman and New York City's Human Rights Commission opened separate investigations into Milano because of the murals.