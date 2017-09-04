Tourist stabbed by homeless man in Manhattan

- A tourist was stabbed in the back near Columbus Circle in Manhattan on Sunday. The suspect is believed to be a homeless man who is still on the loose.

The victim, who was identified by newspapers as Martus Martins-Machado, 23, was standing in front of Trump International Hotel on Central Park West when the stranger walked up to him and stabbed him without saying a word. The attacker then walked away.

The victim was rushed to Cornell Hospital and was expected to recover.

A street vendor who witnessed the attack gave a description to the NYPD.

"At first we thought he hit him with his hand. After that we saw the tourist guy bleeding from his back," vendor Ahmad Mahar told Fox 5.

There has not been an arrest in the case.

In a separate incident, another man was stabbed several times Saturday while on the C train heading to Columbus Circle. That victim was treated for non life-threatening injuries.

Police continue to investigate both incidents.