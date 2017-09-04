Drug dealer's sneaker collection for sale

A central Ohio county is selling off an assortment of collectible sneakers seized from a convicted drug dealer.

67 boxes of confiscated footwear up for sale by Licking County officials. They are selling them in lots of 10 pairs. Bids will be accepted through Sept. 15 on the website GovDeals.com. Proceeds will be used to fund drug investigations by the Licking County law enforcement task force that found the sneakers.

The name-brand shoes range in size from 10 to 12. As of Monday morning the varous lots had bids ranging from $53 to $113.

Any winning bidders have to actually go to Newark, Ohio to pick up the shoes.

The 48-year-old Newark man who owned the sneakers received 11 years in prison last month after being convicted of possessing more than a half-pound of cocaine and 100 pills containing the deadly opioid fentanyl.

He's currently held at a prison in Orient while officials determine where he'll ultimately serve his sentence.

With the Associated Press