SUV smashes into Staten Island laundromat

- It was a frightening incident that was caught on video when an elderly man hit the gas pedal instead of the brake and sent his SUV smashing into a laundromat, injuring several people.

It happened Sunday morning at the Page Ave. Laundromat on Staten Island. When the vehicle smashed through the glass front of the store it ended up pinning several people against clothes dryers.

Six people were hurt including one person with several broken bones. The owner says one of the injured was a pregnant woman. All of the injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. Three of the injured only suffered minor injuries. All were taken to a hospital.

The 74-year-old driver was among the injured in the crash. He has not been identified by police.