Belmar mayor suspends Labor Day beach fees for Harvey relief

Belmar, N.J., seen from an airplane operated by the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection.(AP file)

BELMAR, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey mayor is suspending beach access fees and parking fees in the borough of Belmar on Labor Day and is asking residents and visitors to instead donate to a municipal relief effort for Rockport, Texas.

The coastal town of Rockport is similar in size to Belmar and received catastrophic damage during Hurricane Harvey. The Asbury Park Press reports Mayor Matt Doherty is planning to deliver collected donations late next week to Rockport, traveling at his own expense.

On Tuesday, the Borough Council is expected to adopt Rockport as a sister city to formalize the arrangement.

Doherty says there are parallels to the damage sustained by Belmar during Superstorm Sandy and what Rockport has experienced this week.

Beach officials will have donation receptacles set up on Labor Day to encourage donations.