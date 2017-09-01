16-year-old arrested in death of Bedford teen found in landfill

Bedford police have arrested 16-year-old male for the killing of a Bedford teen found dead in a landfill.

Kaytlynn Cargill disappeared on a Monday night in June from her family’s apartment complex. She was found dead in an Arlington landfill two days later.

Police said the 16-year-old juvenile acquaintance of Cargill, Jordin Roache, was detained on Friday and taken to the Tarrant County Juvenile Detention Facility in Ft Worth. He is charged with murder and has a $250,000 bond.

An arrest warrant affidavit says Bedford police believe Cargill was killed with a hammer over a drug deal. Police believe Cargill’s body was placed in a dumpster and ended up in the Arlington landfill.

"Anytime a child is killed is one thing but the way she was treated afterwards just amplified how grotesque it was,” Michael Carrigan, neighbor.

The affidavit says Roache had been staying in a nearby apartment in Cargill's complex. Police said a forensic biologist found Cargill's blood on a hammer, a door frame, the bathtub and on a patio ledge inside the apartment Roache had been living.

The affidavit alleges on the day she disappeared, Cargill was meeting Roache to get $300 he owed her over a marijuana deal.

Residents say news of an arrest does more to ease their concerns. Her death raised questions about why Bedford police never issued an Amber Alert.

"It's been weighting on everybody's mind around here noticed in the summertime the kids weren't coming out after that happened there weren't any kids out and they were out in full force until then,” said neighbor Kraig Pitman.

Bedford police said Kaytlynn’s information was immediately entered into a local and national database for missing children, but at that point, officers had no information that led them to believe she was abducted or kidnapped.

In August, officials announced her cause of death was homicidal violence.

FOX4 reached out to Cargill's family and to the mother of Roache and both declined to comment.