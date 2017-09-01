Girl beaten, doused in hot sauce, starved, dragged: Cops

ALBION, N.Y. (AP) -- Police say a 10-year-old central New York girl was beaten repeatedly, doused in hot sauce, denied food and dragged behind a vehicle.



Four adults were arrested after the girl escaped from a home in the Oswego County town of Albion on Wednesday and asked a neighbor for help.



The sheriff's office said the abuse began in April; the girl was beaten with fists, feet and an "implement" and spent days working outside without water or bathroom access. Authorities say that once she was forced to run with a heavy backpack, then tied to a car and dragged along.



Deputies say the girl was hospitalized.



Three adults who lived at the home were charged with assault and remanded to jail. A woman was charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

