Designer shoots people to demo bulletproof vest

- A Colombian fashion designer is now selling his bulletproof clothes in the U.S., but he’s got an interesting marketing strategy.

Miguel Caballero’s clothing line, sold under the name MC Armor in the U.S., is both stylish and effective. The sports coats, safari jackets and t-shirts — currently available in gun shops in Florida, Texas and California — are designed to stop a bullet, the Miami Herald reports.

His bulletproof shirt is now available in Miami. He shot his wife to prove it works https://t.co/uSRnls6xhD pic.twitter.com/jMEMJvCRn9 — Miami Herald (@MiamiHerald) August 31, 2017

To prove they work, Caballero puts his clothes to the test by shooting people wearing his designs. He’s shot over 230 volunteers, including magician David Blaine, journalists, his lawyer, many of his employees, potential clients and even his own wife, according to the Herald. Caballero hopes his stunt will someday get him into the Guinness Book of World Records.

The company’s flagship product is a lightweight and flexible bulletproof tank top that comes in several different levels of protection and starts at $495, the Herald reports.

