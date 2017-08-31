Food trucks band together to donate meals to hospitals, officers
HOUSTON, Texas (KRIV) - A handful of Houston food trucks teamed up to bring hot meals to those working hard to help Harvey victims.
Several food truck companies pitched in, including Sticky’s Chicken, OhMyGogi!, Winbern Mess Hall, Pho-jita Fusion, Wokker, Happy Endings, Yoyo and Kurbside Eatz.
7 foodtrucks in 1 kitchen prepping hot meals for 1st responders & shelters. this was a no brainer. we love you, Houston. ❤️ #HoustonStrong pic.twitter.com/uhL8MBz1iX— Sticky's Chicken (@StickysChicken) August 31, 2017
Food was donated to Houston’s Emergency Center and University of Houston police.
Big Thanks to Volunteers for delivering #foodtruck joy to Houston's finest.@WokkerHTX @happyendingsHTX @StickysChicken @WinbernMessHall pic.twitter.com/H1vpt2wKEk— OhMyGogi! Food Truck (@OhMyGogi) August 31, 2017
There was a taco party at the St. Joseph Medical Center.
Taco Party @sjmctx 🌮🌮🌮 #houstonstrong pic.twitter.com/6xtTOMkrdQ— OhMyGogi! Food Truck (@OhMyGogi) August 31, 2017
The food was met with a lot of smiles at Texas Children’s Hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit.
More smiles delivered @TexasChildrens NICU from @WinbernMessHall @StickysChicken @YoyosHotDog @happyendingsHTX @WokkerHTX @Phojita1 pic.twitter.com/rEviTgzmrq— OhMyGogi! Food Truck (@OhMyGogi) August 31, 2017
The group is even seeking out shelters to hit.
We are making more donations today. If anyone knows shelters in need that are drive road accessible please let us know. @HarveyRelief pic.twitter.com/wSqkpW6WNE— OhMyGogi! Food Truck (@OhMyGogi) August 30, 2017
Beautiful day! Hot meals for our first responders from the Phojita team! Harvey you can take our homes but not our FAITH!#HoustonStrong pic.twitter.com/0nxhOX1TwI— Pho-jita Fusion (@Phojita1) August 30, 2017