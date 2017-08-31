Kids across the country step up to send Harvey relief
(KRIV) - Every donation counts, no matter how big or small you are.
From lemonade stands to supply fundraisers, kids across the U.S. are doing what they can to help raise money for Harvey relief efforts.
Take a look:
@mrBobbyBones @RadioAmy my sons 4th grade class n OK collected stuff & wrote cards to people n Houston! #pimpinjoy #houstonstrong #joyweek pic.twitter.com/XTxbU3ga8a— CaseyA (@sonflower268) August 31, 2017
My kids have sprung into action to help folks impacted by #Harvey. If you can't make their lemonade sale in DC - please donate to @RedCross! pic.twitter.com/CSz6NwfAfb— Jeremy Grant (@jgrantindc) August 27, 2017
Kids Helping Kids! Stop by this lemonade stand Friday, 9/1, 2-4pm for victims of Hurricane Harvey. @RedCross @NJRedCross pic.twitter.com/HcPR50tpj3— PrincetonKIDS (@PrincetonKIDS) August 31, 2017
My NYC kids selling lemonade to benefit Hurricane #Harvey Relief Fund. Mom & dad will match. Thinking of all those suffering in #Texas. pic.twitter.com/VmTw1Os9Jb— Dan Garodnick (@DanGarodnick) August 31, 2017
Hurricane Harvey Coin Drive underway,kids emptying piggy banks, love their kindness! @KaufmanISD pic.twitter.com/aoOHWPJvo4— Phillips Elementary (@PhillipsKISD) August 31, 2017