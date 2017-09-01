J.J. Watt raises over $13.5M for Harvey relief

- Houston Texan J.J. Watt has raised over $13.5 million for Harvey victims as of early Friday morning.

Less than 24 hours after bumping his Harvey fundraising goal to $10 million, he broke it and then some.

He started his campaign last week just looking to raise $200,000.

Hundreds of people have donated to his You Caring crowdfunding site.

The Tennessee Titans donated a million dollars to the fun, and Ellen DeGeneres and Walmart each donated a million each.