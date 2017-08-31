Sports jersey rental subscription service for fans who like variety

- What is the hesitancy for people to buy a specific sports team jersey? Sometimes it is the price. Sometimes the player doesn't last very long.

Sports fan Brian Watkins understood that pain and came up with a business model as a solution. Rent the jerseys. His new company rep the squad will give fans the chance to rent a different jersey each week for a monthly subscription of just $19.95, and no long-term commitment.

Watkins says you wear a jersey, send it back in a postage-paid envelope when you're done, then get the next one on your list.

That's a touchdown for most fans. But the idea may not be for everyone.

Right now, since the company is so new Rep the Squad is only available for three NFL franchises: Seattle, San Francisco, and Detroit. But the company expects to expand to the East Coast soon and then eventually to all other pro leagues.