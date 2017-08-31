Remembering Princess Diana 20 years after her death

- The day the People's Princess died is one of those moments in history you remember where you were and how you felt. In London, outside of Kensington Palace, and in Paris, near the tunnel where she died 20 years ago, the world gathered on Thursday to remember Diana, the Princess of Wales.

She was, by all accounts, beguiling and mystifying, royally perfect and yet, perfectly normal. A naive girl who married a prince but blossomed into an English rose.

At 36, Diana died with her boyfriend and bodyguard while being chased by paparazzi in Paris. Her driver was allegedly drunk at the wheel.

She left behind two young boys.

"The people that chased her into the tunnel were the same people that were taking photographs of her while she was still dying on the back seat of the car," Prince Harry.

"I wouldn't let it break me. I wanted it to make me," Prince William. "I wanted her to be proud of the person I would become."

It is now up to William, Harry and Duchess Kate to continue Diana's legacy. On Wednesday, they paid tribute, at a newly planted garden at Kensington Palace, Diana's home for 15 years where tulips white roses and forget-me-nots now grow.

"William and Harry are continuing the work that she started," said Dickie Arbiter, a former press secretary to the Queen. "They're doing it very well.

Hers is a beautiful life remembered. She was a woman who was just showing the world who she really was.