What are the best things to buy in September?

- Labor Day weekend is almost here and the sales have already started.

Trae Bodge, smart shopping expert with Slickdeals.net, says end-of-season items are all on sale in September. Look for great deals on summer clothing, shoes, and accessories. Also watch out for discounts on grills, plus camping and outdoor equipment and apparel.

Trae says you need to get on the ball if you want to take advantage of the best sales in September. Most of them happen around Labor Day. Warm weather clothing is as cheap as it'll ever be, so look for clearance prices. Trae says that means 50 percent off or more.

A lot of the retailers will also be offering extra coupons and discounts that you can stack on top of those clearance prices. In some cases, Trae says, you can save up to 80 percent.

This Labor Day, Macy's is offering 20 percent off sitewide, plus an extra Wow Pass.

Lands' End has its summer clearance event.

Asos has up to 70 percent off through September 7.

Labor Day is also a popular weekend for camping, and for deals on camping, hiking, and outdoor equipment.

Last year, Trae says there were deep discounts from REI Garage, which is their clearance section, and from Patagonia. Expect 50 percent off or more this year, too.

The end of summer is a great time to buy grills and grill accessories, but not everything will be on sale. Trae says, according to the data junkies at Slickdeals, a lot of stores that carry grills hang onto about 20 percent of their merchandise throughout the entire year. So some grills won't be discounted right now.

Look for the best bargains at the big box stores like Home Depot, Lowe's, and Kmart. They should all have at least some of their grills on sale, plus plenty of discounts on grill accessories.

If you need a computer, this may be the best time to do it, if you can't wait till the holidays. The discounts aren't as deep as they’ll be on Black Friday or Cyber Monday, but Trae says they're still good, especially from a brand like Dell, which typically offers discounts around this time of year.

Another thing to watch out for: Apple's latest product unveiling is expected to happen on Tuesday, September 12. Keep your eyes out for discounts on last year's iPhones, iPads, and Macs. And don't be tempted if you see appliance sales this month.

A lot of the big box stores are doing up to 40 percent off, but Trae says that the discounts are even better around the holidays.

www.traebodge.com