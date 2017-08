Final Harvey rainfall totals, peak winds from National Hurricane Center

Flooded homes are shown near Lake Houston following Hurricane Harvey August 29, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) Flooded homes are shown near Lake Houston following Hurricane Harvey August 29, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

The National Hurricane Center has released its final storm summary on rainfall and winds associated with Hurricane Harvey. Cedar Bayou, Texas recorded 51.88 inches of rain from Harvey, breaking the continental U.S. record for rainfall from a single storm. Port Aransas, Texas recorded the highest peak wind gusts, at 132 mph.

Parts of Houston recorded more than 44 inches of rain from Harvey, and Beaumont-Port Arthur saw 47.35 inches.

Harvey was downgraded to a tropical storm on Saturday, Aug. 26 as it made landfall. Wednesday, Harvey was downgraded again to a tropical depression with sustained winds of 35 mph in Louisiana.

“Catastrophic and life-threatening flooding will continue in and around Houston, Beaumont/Port Arthur, and eastward into southwest Louisiana for the rest of the week,” according to the National Hurricane Center. “The expected heavy rains spreading northeastward from Louisiana into western Kentucky may also lead to flash flooding and increased river and small stream flooding. Do not attempt to travel in the affected area if you are in a safe place. Do not drive into flooded roadways.”

Here are the preliminary rainfall totals from Harvey, from 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24 through 9 p.m. on Wednesday Aug. 30. All data from the National Hurricane Center / National Weather Service.

ALABAMA

BONSECOUR 7.91

GASQUE 7.45

GRAND BAY 10.5 NE 6.81

FOLEY 7.4 SW 6.44

ELBERTA 6.31

ORANGE BEACH 6.03

TILLMANS CORNER 4.3 WNW 6.01

MOBILE REGIONAL AIRPORT 5.83

FAIRHOPE 5.77

GULF SHORES 5.60

MOBILE 11.2 WSW 5.44

MOBILE/BATES FIELD 5.02

SUMMERDALE 4.73

MONTROSE 4.52

DAPHNE 0.4 SW 4.42

FISH RIVER NEAR SILVERHILL 3W 4.35

SONNY CALLAHAN ARPT 4.32

ARKANSAS

MAMMOTH SPRINGS 2 SSE 6.42

FLORIDA

MILTON 6.92

PENSACOLA REGIONAL AIRPORT 6.84

UNIVERSITY WEST 2.0 WNW 6.36

PACE 5.35

GULF BREEZE 5.28

ORIOLE BEACH 2 WSW 3.01

LOUISIANA

BAYOU CONWAY 22.25

BAYOU TORO NEAR TORO 20.62

KENNER GULLY AT MARK LEBLEU 18.23

CALCASIEU RVR AT OLD TOWN BA 18.15

W-14 AT JOE SPEARS RD 17.85

W-6 AT WARD LINE ROAD 17.24

MOSS BLUFF 16.70

BELFIELD DITCH AT BELFIELD ROAD 16.37

IOWA 0.9 ESE 16.36

GOLDSMITH CANAL AT GOOS RD 16.02

BAYOU ARSENE AT HECKER ROAD 15.84

GOLDSMITH CANAL AT HWY 171 15.74

LAKE CHARLES 11.5 SSW 15.41

RAGLEY 5.0 SE 15.18

EB L-14 AT IOWA BASEBALL FIELD 14.85

INDIAN BAYOU AT COFFEY ROAD 14.10

TOPSY 4 NNW 14.08

LACASSINE BAYOU AT LORRAIN BRIDGE 13.04

ZAVALLA 2 ENE 12.87

SULPHUR 2.2 E 12.54

BON WIER 2 ENE 12.44

HACKBERRY 5 SSE 12.33

CONTRABAND BAYOU AT 18TH STREET 12.28

WELSH 0.7 W 12.26

W-4 AT NELSON ROAD 12.12

GILLIS 4 WSW 12.11

FORT POLK 11.96

BUXTON CREEK AT DOUGLAS ROAD 11.21

CHOUPIQUE BAYOU AT HWY 90 11.02

LACASSINE NATIONAL 2 ENE 10.55

BAYOU DINDE AT PICARD ST 9.76

LEBLEU SETTLEMENT 2 WNW 9.64

FORKED ISLAND 5 ENE 9.37

BUNDICK CREEK NEAR DE RIDDER 9.26

PECAN ISLAND 2 E 9.14

LAKE CHARLES MUNI ARPT 9.08

NEW IBERIA/ACADIANA 8.92

VERNON - FTS 8.77

LAFAYETTE RGNL ARPT 7.14

NEW ORLEANS/MOISANT 5.88

NEW ORLEANS/LAKEFRONT 5.33

ENGLAND AFB/ALEXANDRIA 4.84

SLIDELL AIRPORT 3.82

BATON ROUGE/RYAN MUNI ARPT 3.17

MISSISSIPPI

GAUTIER 8.27

SANDHILL CRANE - FTS 7.90

GRAND BAY 6.06

OCEAN SPRINGS 3.6 ESE 4.61

MOSS POINT - TRENT LOTT INTL ARPT 4.55

PASCAGOULA 4.52

PEARLINGTON 4.4 N 3.99

JOURDAN RIVER NEAR KILN 3.35

TANGIPAHOA RIVER AT OSYKA 3.15

TYLERTOWN 9 WNW 3.08

NATCHEZ/HARDY 2.91

KEESLER AFB/BILOXI 2.55

TEXAS

CEDAR BAYOU AT FM 1942 51.88

CLEAR CREEK AT I-45 49.40

DAYTON 0.2 E 49.23

MARYS CREEK AT WINDING ROAD 49.20

BEAUMONT/PORT ARTHUR 47.35

SANTA FE 0.7 S 46.70

PASADENA 4.4 WNW 45.74

HORSEPEN CREEK AT BAY AREA BLVD 45.60

SOUTH HOUSTON 4.0 SSW 44.91

BERRY BAYOU AT FOREST OAKS BLVD 44.80

BERRY BAYOU AT NEVADA 44.44

FRIENDSWOOD 2.5 NNE 44.05

LITTLE VINCE BAYOU AT BURKE RD 43.52

HOUSTON WEATHER FORECAST OFFICE 43.38

LEAGUE CITY 2.7 NE 43.32

WEBSTER 0.4 NW 43.32

LNVA CHEEK CANAL AT DITCH 407 43.11

LITTLE CEDAR BAYOU AT 8TH ST 42.32

ARMAND BAYOU AT GENOA-RED BLUFF RD 42.16

TURKEY CREEK AT FM 1959 42.12

BOONDOCKS RD AT TAYLORS BA 41.86

ARMAND BAYOU AT PASADENA LAKE 41.20

TAYLOR LAKE AT NASA ROAD 1 40.44

SH 124 AT HILLEBRANDT BAYOU 38.18

MAHAW BAYOU AT ENGLIN RD 37.75

JACINTO CITY 37.60

HUNTING BAYOU AT LOOP 610 EAST 37.00

TELEPSEN 36.60

MAHAW BAYOU AT BRUSH ISLAND ROAD 36.53

FIRST COLONY 4 WSW 36.34

BEAMER DITCH HUGHES RD 36.32

LA PORTE 1 N 36.24

BAYTOWN 2 NW 35.64

MOUNT HOUSTON 35.60

HOUSTON/CLOVER FIELD 33.37

HOUSTON/INTERCONTINENTAL 31.26

KATY 6 NE 31.23

HOUSTON/WILL HOBBY 27.88

HOUSTON/D.W. HOOKS 27.01

GALVESTON/SCHOLES 22.84

COLLEGE STATION 2 SSW 19.64

VICTORIA 3.8 NW 15.60

AUSTIN 4 SSE 10.28

AUSTIN/MUELLER MUNI ARPT 10.07

CORPUS CHRISTI 3.6 S 6.23

...SELECTED PEAK WIND GUSTS IN MILES PER HOUR EARLIER IN THE

EVENT...

...TEXAS...

PORT ARANSAS 2 ENE 132

COPANO VILLAGE 1 ENE 125

LAMAR 2 SSW 110

ROCKPORT 1 S 108

TAFT 5 NNE 90

MAGNOLIA BEACH 8 ESE 79

EDNA 73

FLOUR BLUFF 4 ESE 72

ARANSAS PASS 7 SE 71

CLEAR LAKE SHORES 1 WSW 71

BRAZOS 451 70

PALACIOS MUNICIPAL AIRPORT 69

CORPUS CHRISTI NAS 5 SE 65

GANADO 7 S 64

LA WARD 64

BAYOU VISTA 13 E 61

NEW BRAUNFELS MUNICIPAL AIRPORT 58

QUINTANA 1 NE 58

SUGAR LAND MUNICIPAL AIRPORT 58

JONES CREEK 9 SW 55

LA MARQUE 2 E 55

FREEPORT 1 ESE 54

SAN LEON 19 E 54

MISSOURI CITY 1 SE 53

SAN ANTONIO INTL ARPT 53

WEBSTER 53

BERGSTROM INTL AIRPORT 52

GONZALES AIRPORT 52

NASSAU BAY 52

TEXAS CITY 4 ENE 52