Women posing as cops rob woman

- Police in New York City are looking for two women who posed as cops to rob an elderly woman in upper Manhattan.

It happened on August 17 at about 7:30 p.m. Police say the two women went into an apartment building at West 189 Street and Wadsworth Avenue in Fort George. They knocked on the 78-year-old female victim's door and identified themselves as police officers.

The women were not in uniform but wore shields around their necks. They told the victim they were in search of someone who lived at the apartment.

The victim told them that person was not home but let them inside so they could search for themselves. The individuals searched the apartment and then left.

Afterward, the victim discovered that one of the individuals had taken $10,000 from one of the bedrooms.

The first individual is a female, Hispanic, 18 to 25 years old, with black hair and she carried a black shoulder bag; last seen wearing a white long sleeved shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

The second individual is a female, Hispanic, 18 to 25 years old, with black hair; last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and black shoes

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS. Police say that all calls are strictly confidential.