New York Air National Guard rescues hundreds from Texas floods

- The New York Air National Guard sent 120 members to Texas to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. Airmen from Long Island have helped save nearly 350 people from the flooding that devastated parts of Texas.

The airmen from the 106th Rescue Wing of Westhampton Beach arrived in Houston on Saturday and have been conducting air and ground rescues since then.

One crew rescued a family of nine, including a 1-month-old baby, on Monday. Sgt. Ryan Dush, who carried the baby in a special infant harness, happens to be a father to a 1-month-old girl, according to his commander, Col. Michael Bank.

"Great story and very, very proud of him and the crew for what they did," Bank said.

The pararescuers spotted the baby's father from the air.

"A gentleman was on a roof, waving a towel," Bank said. "Helicopter crew came by, saw him, said 'We're going to go down, we're going to try to get him."

Bank said the family's children ranged in age from 1 month to teens.

In addition to air rescues, the team is also on the ground doing rescues by boat.

"This is what they train for, this is what they do," said Bank, who added his team is grateful for the opportunity to help.

"New Yorkers, we have a long memory and people came to help us five years ago when we had Sandy up here," Bank said. "And these guys pretty much they jumped on board and they went down there to help out Texas because that's what New Yorkers do."