11-year-old calls 911 to report mother's drunk driving

- An 11-year-old Oregon boy called 911 to report his mother was driving drunk while he was in the car, authorities said.

Nicole Norris, 30, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, according to the Washington County’s Sheriff’s Office.

The boy was placed in the custody of his grandparents, spokesman Jeff Talbot told InsideEdition.com Tuesday evening. Norris was released on her own recognizance, he said, pending a court hearing.

The mother and son were on their way home from a Hillsboro Hops minor league baseball game, authorities said.

Dispatchers were able to determine where Norris was after her son provided the name of a restaurant they passed.

The emergency operators also used GPS coordinates from the child’s cell phone to locate the vehicle.

Other motorists also called to report a woman driving erratically, authorities said.

Transcripts and audio of the 911 call have not been released, Talbot said.

Deputy Gilderson conducts DUII investigation after 11 year old boy calls 9-1-1 from car to report mom is driving drunk. pic.twitter.com/ihhE43xN87 — WC Sheriff's Office (@WCSheriff) August 27, 2017

