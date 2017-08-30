8-year-old Bronx boy found safe

- A Bronx boy reported missing Wednesday morning has been found safe, the NYPD said.

Jake Sutherland, 8, went missing around Story Avenue and Bruckner Boulevard just before 9 a.m., police said.

A few hours later, the NYPD said Sutherland "has been located in good physical condition." Police gave no further details.

Police had asked the public to contact Crimes Stoppers with tips or other information about his whereabouts. It is not clear if a tip led to his recovery.

