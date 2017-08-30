NJ Turnpike, Parkway rest stops to get makeovers

WALL TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) -- Gov. Chris Christie says New Jersey's aging rest stops along the New Jersey Turnpike and Garden State Parkway are getting a makeover.



The Republican governor made the announcement Wednesday at the Monmouth travel plaza in Wall.



Christie said the state has agreed to give Sunoco and food service firm HMS Host a 25-year contract at the turnpike and parkway in exchange for $250 million in renovations.



Christie says many of the plazas date back to the 1950s and need newer facilities. He says the work would be done by 2024 and that there could be some closures but he didn't specify.

