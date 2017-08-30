Mother charged over daughter's Jesus tattoo

A Georgia mom has been charged after her 12-year-old daughter was discovered to have a tattoo.

A fifth grade teacher at Arnco Sargent Elementary in Newnan noticed the 4-inch-long tattoo of a cross and "Jesus loves" when the girl wore a strapless dress to her school dance.

When questioned, cops said the girl first told them she was forced to get the tattoo by her father before changing her story to say she got it willingly.

When questioned, the father denied his daughter's story and said the girl was tattooed at a Super Bowl party she attended with her mother, a story police say was later corroborated by witnesses and video. The father faces no charges.

A woman named Brenda Gaddy later admitted to tattooing the girl, but says she didn't realize she was so young.

Gaddy told cops that 35-year-old Emma Nolan was at the Super Bowl party and allegedly gave her permission to tattoo the girl.

The Coweta County Sheriff's Office charged Brenda Gaddy with tattooing a person under the age of 18, which is a crime in Georgia. Emma Nolan was charged with being a party to a crime.

Both were released on a $1,000 bond.