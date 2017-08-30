Hunt on for 'Broadway' bandit

The NYPD and FBI say this man has stolen cash from a string of banks along Broadway in Manhattan. The NYPD and FBI say this man has stolen cash from a string of banks along Broadway in Manhattan.

- One man has robbed at least seven banks in the past two weeks along a 3.5 mile stretch of Broadway in Manhattan, according to police and the FBI.

The hunt is now on for the so-called 'Broadway' bandit. A high-resolution image taken from surveillance video has been released of the suspect.

It's unclear how much money he's stolen. The robberies have occurred in broad daylight, say officials. They include the following locations:

• The HSBC Bank at 125 Union Square West at Broadway and 17th Street on Aug. 16, in an attempted robbery;

• The Chase Bank at 1260 Broadway at 32nd Street on Aug. 16, in a robbery;

• The Chase Bank at 2099 Broadway at 73rd Street on Aug. 18, in an attempted robbery;

• The Chase Bank at 1860 Broadway between 61st and 62nd streets on Aug. 21, in a robbery;

• The Chase Bank at 2219 Broadway at 79th Street on Aug. 24, in a robbery;

• The Bank of America at 301 W. 145th St. at Frederick Douglass Boulevard on Aug. 29, in an attempted robbery;

• The Bank of America at 2077 Broadway at 72nd Street on Aug. 29, in a robbery.

Anyone with information about the robberies or the suspect is asked to call the New York FBI Office at (212) 384-5000, or the NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS, WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM.

The NYPD says all calls/texts are strictly confidential.

The FBI is offering a reward of $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.