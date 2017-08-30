Father and son charged in molestation of two girls

- The Volusia County Sheriff's Office says that a 69-year-old man and his 47-year-old son are facing charges of sexual battery and lewd or lascivious molestation in connection to several years of sexual abuse of two girls, now ages 11 and 13, who were 3 and 5 when they say the abuse started

Police say Leslie Ross Sr. (DOB 5/18/1947) of Marsh Road, DeLand, and Leslie Ross Jr. (DOB 9/13/1969) of East Lake Drive, DeLand, are accused of molesting the victims repeatedly since 2006.

The case was originally opened in February when the victims' mother reported some of the allegations, according to the report.

Ross Sr. was reportedly previously investigated for sexual battery of one of the victims in 2006 after then 2-year-old girl told her mother that he touched her private area. A similar report was also submitted by the Department of Children and Families in 2007.

Ross Jr. was also reportedly previously investigated for his involvement in a relationship with a student in 2006 at Taylor Middle-High School in Pierson, where he was hired as a teacher in 1997. He had to resign from his position, his certification was revoked, and he was disqualified from working anywhere in Volusia County.

Police say both Ross Sr. and Ross Jr. turned themselves in Tuesday at the Volusia County Branch Jail, where they’re each being held without bond.