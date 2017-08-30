Rosary beads found in victim's throat

- A woman rushed to Lincoln Hospital in the Bronx had rosary beads in her throat, according to police.

Cops responding to a 911 call Tuesday evening about a woman having difficulty breathing found the 33-year-old unconscious in the hallway of 1191 Anderson Ave. in the Highbridge section.

EMS removed the rosary beads and performed CPR, but she later died.

The woman's boyfriend was found roaming the streets naked and was taken to Bronx-Lebanon Hospital for a psychological examination, said police.

An investigation is ongoing.