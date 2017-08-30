Uber Texas offering free rides to and from shelters
(KRIV) - In the wake of Hurricane Harvey, Uber announced Tuesday efforts to help those affected get what they need.
The ride-sharing service is donating $300,000 worth of rides, foods and relief as their teams work with local officials to determine how Uber can be most helpful, according to the company’s blog.
Uber is providing free rides to or from shelters in several cities. When you request your ride, you don’t need to do any special action - it will be automatically applied when you request uberX. Rides are free up to $50 each.
Here’s a list of Hurricane Harvey shelters:
Austin
- Delco Center, 4601 Pecan Brook Drive, Austin, TX 78724
- LBJ High School, 7309 Lazy Creek Drive, Austin, TX 78724
Houston
- "We are not currently operating in Houston due to danger from flooded roads. We will be donating rides to and from the George R. Brown Convention Center shelter and other Houston area shelters as soon as we are able to safely resume operations."
San Antonio Area
- Abraham Kazen Middle School, 1520 Gillette Blvd, San Antonio, TX 78224
- San Antonio Reception Center, 201 Gembler Road, San Antonio, TX 78219
- San Antonio Shelter County, 1734 Centennial Blvd., San Antonio, TX 78211
- Churchill Middle School, 1275 N Business 35, New Braunfels, TX 78130
- Tony Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones Road, Austin, TX 78745
Dallas
- Dallas Convention Center, 650 S Griffin St, Dallas, TX 75202
- Walnut Hill Recreation Center, 10011 Midway Road, Dallas, TX 75229
- Samuell Grand Recreation Center, 6200 E Grand Avenue, Dallas, TX 75223
If you need a ride to or from a shelter not on this list, you can let Uber know here.