Legionnaires' disease cases reported at Queens building

- Two cases of Legionnaires' disease at the same apartment building Queens prompted the Health Department to reach out to residents.

Fox 5 reached out to a number of residents the building in Rego Park where the two cases were confirmed, but none were willing to speak about the issue. We did see several notices in the lobby. Most were not readable but one had the headline "Urgent Matter."

The Health Department has been involved on multiple fronts, including going door to door to notify residents and hosting meetings.

"While the risk of infection to tenants is very low, as part of the routine protocol to assess potential sources of Legionnaires' disease, the Health Department is working with the building management to test the building's water supply," the department said in a statement.

Anytime two or more cases are reported at a single address within a 12-month period, the Health Department informs the public because of the urgency. Such was the case at a Flushing NYCHA building earlier this month when two residents got sick with the disease in a 10-month window.

Lenox Hill Hospital's Dr. Robert Glatter explained that you get Legionnaires' disease from water vapor from air conditioners, cooling towers, and so on. You cannot get it from another person. Generally, a Legionella infection is like the flu. Symptoms include fever, cough, chills, and muscle aches. However, it can get more serious with organ failure, kidney disease, and even respiratory failure, Glatter said.

An outbreak in June killed one and sickened six others.

In 2015, an outbreak in the South Bronx killed 12 and infected more than 120.

Fox 5 reached out to the management company but they did not return our call.