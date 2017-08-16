Necklace features livestreaming camera

- You're at a concert, on the beach, or at a game but instead of enjoying the moment you're living life through a lens -- watching whatever's happening in front of you the same way everyone else will see it after you upload the video from your cell phone.

Well, no more. Thanks to a new gadget that does the work for you while you live your amazing enviable life. FrontRow is a high-definition camera the size of a quarter disguised as a necklace that lets you livestream up to 2 hours straight of, say, that epic tour of Jamaica that will put any self-indulgent vacationer to shame.

Mashable deputy tech editor Michael Nunez said the camera works with the biggest platforms: Facebook, Twitter, YouTube. So it will work anywhere you would normally livestream. He said that as oversharing becomes the norm so has wearable streaming technology.

But don't let the size fool you. While the camera might be no larger than a pendant, the price tag is a lot bigger: a hefty $400.