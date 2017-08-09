Cyclist robbing cabbies in Manhattan

Surveillance footage of the bike riding thief shows a man approaching a cab stopped in traffic before grabbing money from the shirt pocket of a driver and fleeing on his bike. (NYPD) Surveillance footage of the bike riding thief shows a man approaching a cab stopped in traffic before grabbing money from the shirt pocket of a driver and fleeing on his bike. (NYPD)

- Police in New York City are searching for a man who is riding up to taxis on a bicycle and robbing them.

The man has robbed at least seven drivers in Manhattan since the end of June. The NYPD says he has gotten away with about $600 in the robberies.

In one of the robberies, surveillance footage of the bike riding thief shows a man approaching a cab stopped in traffic before grabbing money from the shirt pocket of a driver and fleeing on his bike.

In another robbery, the suspect punches a cab driver before stealing $200.

Here is a breakdown of the incidents, according to the NYPD:

June 28: At 5 p.m. the man approached a taxi at 5th Avenue and East 60th Street and took $105 from the 58-year-old man through an open window.

July 1: At 8:30 p.m. the suspect approached a 55-year-old driver, reached into an open window and took $20 from the driver, while stopped at 47th St. and 6th Ave.

July 6: At 1:30 p.m. he approached a 54-year-old taxi driver, reached into an open window and grabbed $137 from the driver, through an open window, while stopped at 732 Madison Avenue. The suspect then fled on his bicycle in an eastbound direction.

July 25: At 3:20 p.m. he approached a 49-year-old taxi driver, reached into the open window and took $78 from him through an open window, while stopped at Park Avenue South and East 18th St. The suspect then fled on his bicycle in an eastbound direction.

July 27: At 4:18 p.m. he approached a 43-year-old driver, reached into an open window and took $100, while stopped at 58th St. and 5th Avenue.

Anyone with information about the robber should contact the NYPD at 1-800-577-8477. The NYPD says all calls are confidential.