Monkey reportedly bites girl in Texas store

- The search is underway for a monkey and its owner. Police in Terrell, east of Dallas, said the two were at the Buc-ee’s convenience store around 3:45 p.m. Friday. A girl was reportedly bitten by the animal.

Police are asking for information on the pair. Anyone with information should call Terrell police at 469-474-2700.

Buc-ee's is a chain of convenience stores and gas stations that also sell Texas-themed T-shirts and knickknacks.

The incident took place at a location off of I-20.

Police apparently want to make sure the monkey is up-to-date on its shots and the girl who was bitten is not in any danger of illness.

Buc-ee's did not release any statement on the incident.