Who is Dr. Henry Bello?

Dr. Henry Bello

- Dr. Henry Bello is the man identified by police sources as a former at a Bronx hospital who returned with a rifle hidden under his white lab coat and opened fire Friday, killing a female doctor and wounding six others before taking his own life.

Dr. Henry Bello had been a family medicine physician at Bronx-Lebanon hospital. It was not immediately clear why he was no longer working at the hospital. He was still listed on the hospital's website on Friday afternoon.

Fox 5 News reported that he was apparently targeting at least one of his victims.

His body was found on an upper floor of the hospital as police conducted a sweep of the building. Police said he tried to set himself on fire before shooting himself.

Despite the police releasing Dr. Bello's name shortly after the shooting, NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill declined to formally name the shooter at a late afternoon news conference in front of the hospital.

