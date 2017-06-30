Doctor opens fire in Bronx-Lebanon Hospital; gunman dead

- A doctor who opened fire at Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center in New York Friday afternoon is dead, police said. The NYPD arrived at the scene soon after the 2:50 p.m. report with a massive response of personnel and vehicles.

Between four and six people were shot, Fox News reported. At least one person died and several more have been hurt. At least two of the victims are doctors, Fox 5 News reported.

A source told Fox 5 that Dr. Henry Bello, a former employee of the hospital, opened fire inside the hospital with a rifle or a shotgun. He was wearing a lab coat and apparently concealed the rifle under the coat, the AP reported, citing a source.

Bello apparently killed himself, a source told the AP.

A small fire was reported on one of the floors.

Fox 5 News has sent a crew to the Bronx. Video from SkyFoxHD showed dozens of police and fire vehicles around the hospital. Police later cleared the airspace, forcing SkyFoxHD to leave the area.

The 120-year-old hospital is located at 1650 Grand Concourse.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.