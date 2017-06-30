Pregnant woman charged with assault after using heroin

- A 30-year-old Pennsylvania mother who overdosed on heroin while she was seven months pregnant has been charged with assault, authorities said.

Kasey Dischman was arraigned on count of aggravated assault on an unborn child. She is being held at the Butler County jail in lieu of $500,000 bail.

Dischman was found unresponsive in her apartment on June 23, authorities said. Her boyfriend called 911 and she was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she went into cardiac arrest, according to Pennsylvania state police.

She later tested positive for opiods and alcohol and her baby was delivered by emergency C-section, authorities said.

“The baby is not doing good at all. She was resuscitated once and is now on a life support system,” said Lt. Eric Hermick, reported KDKA-TV.

The woman told police she had been released from jail five days before she found a bag of heroin under her couch, authorities said. She then shot up for the first time since coming home, police said.

Her boyfriend, Andrew Lucas, is the baby’s father. Authorities said he lied to officers about her heroin use and told paramedics Dischman had a seizure disorder.

