New 'Bachelor' rules: Must ask permission to have sex

- Bachelor in Paradise contestants have returned to a resort in Mexico to resume production on the controversial ABC show, but not without a few new rules.

They're back in the pool with drinks in hand, and things are already getting steamy.

Following the recent allegations of sexual misconduct by one contestant, which put production on a temporary hiatus this month, the cast has to abide by new rules and are not allowed more than two drinks per hour.

They also must ask for permission before having sex.

According to published reports, producers can "pull the plug" on any sexual encounter if either party is "incapable of giving consent."

The new precautions were ordered after former contestant Corinne Olympios claimed she was black-out drunk during an intimate encounter in the pool with fellow contestant DeMario Jackson.

Jackson says he did nothing wrong and an internal Warner Bros. investigation found "no misconduct." Olympios continues to say she was a "victim," and confirmed that she will not be coming back to the show.

“My team’s investigation into this matter has now been completed to my satisfaction," Olympios said in a statement released by her publicist, Stan Rosenfield. “I am also happy about the changes that have been made to the production of Bachelor in Paradise.

"While I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to have been a participant on The Bachelor, and while I was invited to return to Bachelor In Paradise when production resumed, I respectfully made the decision not to return."

READ MORE