Another day of problems for MTA railroads

- When it comes to commuting, lately it seems like no matter which railroad you choose you're in for a nightmare. On the day Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency for the MTA, both the Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North Railroad's services went off course, right on cue.

The LIRR started the problems off early Thursday morning. A 5:09 a.m. train departing from Port Washington was stuck on the tracks for 2 hours. Passengers finally arrived at Penn Station at 8 a.m.

"There was a failure on the part of the third rail and its connectivity to the train, which made it shut down," MTA Chairman Joe Lhota said. "We, in turn, pulled another train up to get the passengers off to get them on their way."

Just hours later, shortly after 11 a.m., trains on the Metro-North's New Haven Line were halted in both directions as crews were put to work. Commuters were left sitting on trains and standing on platforms for up to 90 minutes because of downed wires and resulting signal issues near the Cos Cob station in Greenwich, Connecticut.

The delays remained on Metro-North through most of the evening commute. Trains were canceled and condensed, leaving extra crowded conditions.

And when it came time to the evening rush on the LIRR, frustration returned. Shortly after 5 p.m., commuters faced significant delays and cancellations after Amtrak power problems caused 12 tracks at Penn Station and one East River tunnel to lose power.