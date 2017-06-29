Retired tennis pro James Blake's new book on athletes and activism

- James Blake is a New York native who went on to become one of the biggest stars in tennis. Blake was born in Yonkers and climbed the ladder to eventually become the fourth-ranked player in the world. Now he is out with a new book called "Waves of Grace: Stories of Activism, Adversity and How Sports Can Bring Us Together."

In the book, Blake writes about athletes who have taken on different social causes. He also writes about his own personal experience in New York when a police officer mistook him for a suspect and tackled him to the ground without warning.

Blake filed a lawsuit against the NYPD. But instead of asking for money, he came to terms with the department to help initiate a program to help avoid future incidents like that.