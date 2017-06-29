Levain Bakery opens larger location

- The famed Levain Bakery first opened on the Upper West Side in 1995. Since then, it has been almost impossible to just walk right in and grab a cookie. Most of the time a line stretches out the door. And when you do get in, it is standing room only.

However, now the owners expect that wait time to go down.

"We were losing some of our beloved local customers because who can wait in line for an hour?" co-founder Connie McDonald told us.

Levain just opened in its newest spot on Amsterdam Avenue. It's just a quick walk from the original 74th Street location but is five times bigger with seating and longer business hours.

Local customers say this is a game-changer.

This is Levain's fourth location. Another shop is in Harlem and an outpost opens seasonally in the Hamptons. Loyal customers swear that whichever one you visit, the consistency and quality are the same.