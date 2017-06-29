Starbucks worker mysteriously vanishes

- Police are investigating the disappearance of a North Carolina Starbucks employee, who went on a break during her shift Monday and never came back.

Allison Cope, 24, a supervisor at the coffee bar inside Raleigh Durham International Airport, took her scheduled break at about 3 p.m.

Relatives and friends have not heard from her since, and she was reported missing about four hours later.

She left her bag behind. Inside, authorities found her cell phone, but her debit card and car keys were reportedly missing. Her car was also gone.

Her airport security badge was used to leave the airport at about 3:10 p.m., WRAL.com reported.

The Change of Heart Pit Bull Rescue, where Cope volunteers, posted an appeal to Facebook, saying, “We love her and just want her to be safe.”

Authorities are now searching for her car, a 2014 Ford Fusion with license plate number EHA2771.

