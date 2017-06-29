Video: Bear cub freed from batting cage netting

- A black bear cub became trapped in a backyard batting cage in Ringwood, New Jersey on Wednesday.

Police detective Joe Longo responded to the home and managed to safely free the bear using a folding knife.

In video posted to Instagram by the Ringoowd PBA Local 247, Detective Long is seen cutting through a portion of the netting but moves away from the trapped bear as it becomes aggressive.

Longo then pulls the net in the opposite direction and the bear breaks through and runs off into the nearby woods.

Black bear are common in Ringwood, but the PBA says it is more often deer that get entangled.