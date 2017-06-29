Uber, Lyft now available outside NYC

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - The Uber and Lyft ride-hailing services are up and running in upstate New York and on Long Island.

The apps became available for those regions as of 12:01 a.m. Thursday under legislation approved by state lawmakers and signed into law by Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo this month.

The original measure called for the services to begin upstate and on Long Island on July 9, but Cuomo and the Legislature worked out a deal to push up the start to just before the busy Fourth of July holiday.

The two ride-hailing apps had been limited to picking up passengers in the Big Apple until lawmakers voted to permit the expansion.

Buffalo, the state's second-largest city, had been one of the largest cities in the country without access to the services.

