Trump partial travel ban in effect Thursday night

(AP) - There have been no major problems reported at airports around the world, in the hours since the Trump administration announced new guidelines for visa applicants from six mostly Muslim nations.

Travelers will be required to show they have a close family or business tie to the United States.





Visas that have already been approved will not be revoked. That should help avoid the chaos that accompanied the initial travel ban, when travelers with previously-approved visas were kept off flights or denied entry on arrival in the United States.



The Supreme Court this week partially restored President Donald Trump's executive order that had been widely criticized as a ban on Muslims.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

