Cuomo declares 'state of emergency' at MTA

- Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday that he is signing an executive order declaring a state of emergency for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

Cuomo made the announcement at a planned news conference for the MTA Transit Challenge, a competition that will award three $1 million 'genius' awards for the best ideas to fix the mass transit system.

Cuomo also called on the MTA to reorganize and reallocate its finances.

He said he was tasking MTA Chairman Joe Lhota to assess all capital needs of the system within 60 days and to "design the best organization" in 30 days.

"New Yorkers deserve a safe, reliable and viable subway system. That is our goal. That is our charge. That is what we must do," said Lhota who was in attendance.

Further details regarding the state of emergency is expected from the governor's office.

