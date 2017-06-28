Self-driving car company, Waymo, assures no problems for first responders

- Some believe that self-driving automobiles are the cars of the future, and while that may be good news for motorists, it poses a potential challenge for first responders and law enforcement vehicles.

In Arizona, motorists are required to pull over when they see an emergency vehicle coming, but what happens when there is no one behind the wheel?

Self-driving car company, Waymo, believes it won't be an issue, and they are in fact testing how these cars react to emergency situations.

VIDEO: Fox 10's Stephanie Olmo met with first responders and Waymo representatives while each party tested the emergency response on the vehicles.